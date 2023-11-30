Cuba and UAE to Boost Bilateral Relations





Havana, Nov 29 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed their willingness to strengthen political dialog and diversify bilateral relations in areas of common interest.



According to the Cuban Presidency, the talks held in Dubai corroborated the good pace of relations between Cuba and the UAE; both countries established diplomatic links in March 2002. https://rb.gy/l3xeer



Both leaders expressed interest in expanding and diversifying bilateral links in areas like biotechnology, renewable energy, tourism and agriculture, according to the Cuban Presidency’s report on the first point on the agenda of Miguel Diaz-Canel upon his arrival in the UAE on Tuesday evening.



The Cuban President is also scheduled to participate at the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP 28) to take place November 30 to December 12 in Dubai.



Diaz-Canel and his delegation, made up of Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and other representatives of Cuban ministries, will also visit Qatar and Iran.