Cuban President Pays Visit to United Arab Emirates





Havana, Nov 28 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates where he is meeting and official and working agenda; he is also scheduled to participate at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).



Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party, wrote on X https://rb.gy/zccu7i that his visit to the United Arab Emirates will offer an opportunity to keep developing mutual links in the political area and in fields with potential to further expand and diversify bilateral relations.

The Cuban head of state was welcomed at Dubai’s Al Maktoum international airport by Cuban ambassador Norberto Escalona.



According to the Cuban Presidency, Diaz-Canel is scheduled to meet with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Emir of Abu Dhabi.



This visit to the United Arab Emirates is the first leg of a tour by Diaz-Canel which also includes the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran.



The Cuban official delegation includes Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and representatives of Cuban ministries and institutions.



Cuba and the United Arab Emirates established diplomatic relations on March 18th, 2002. Bilateral links have been marked by the mutual willingness to expand economic and commercial relations and take them to the same level of political and diplomatic links.