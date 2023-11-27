Tribute to Fidel in Latin America





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 26 (ACN) The Bolivian Cuba Solidarity Movement reasserted its fortitude by paying tribute to the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro.



"Solidarity cannot be blocked as are food and medical supplies, including oxygen in the midst of the pandemic, as the U.S. Government did in the case of Cuba,” said Dr. Émer Valderrama, president of this social movement in Cochabamba, to more than a hundred delegates.



On their end, members of the Cuban Embassy in Nicaragua, Cuban residents and local supporters commemorated Fidel’s thoughts and deeds seven years after his decease and highlighted the political and human qualities that made him the undisputed guide of the Cuban Revolution.



The president of the Nicaraguan Anti-imperialist Network of Solidarity with the Peoples, Arturo Aguirre, recounted Fidel's struggle since July 26, 1953 until the triumph of January 1959 and his last years of life and remarked that the Cuban leader is still a light that shines upon the peoples of the world.



Fidel Castro (1926-2016) was also remembered in San Salvador, where the book Fidel Castro, Argumentos Culturales de la Revolución Cubana [Fidel Castro, cultural arguments of the Cuban Revolution], focused on the late leader’s interventions, comments and speeches about culture, was presented at the Cuban Embassy.