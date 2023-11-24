Cuban President Condemns Murder of Al Mayadeen Reporters by Israel





Havana, Nov 23 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel conveyed his support to the Arab media outlet Al Mayadeen after the murder of two of its reporters under an Israeli attack.



On his X account, the Cuban head of state condemned the murder of journalist Farah Omar and cameraman Rabih Maamari.



Some 48 media professionals have been murdered under Israeli actions after they denounced the genocide by the Israeli military against Palestine, Diaz-Canel noted.



Journalist Farah Omar and Cameraman Rabith Al Maamari were killed last Tuesday under a direct attack by an Israeli drone while they covered the situation on the Libanese-Palestinian border.



Al Mayadeen is a Beirut-based Arab TV channel launched on June 2012 with correspondents in most Arab nations.