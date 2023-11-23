French Parliamentary Group Welcomes Cuban Lawmakers





Havana, Nov 22 (ACN) The Friendship-with-Cuba French Parliamentary Group welcomed in France a group of Cuban lawmakers headed by the secretary of the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power Homero Acosta.



Members of different political French organizations headed by the president of the Group, Andre Chassaigne voiced their rejection of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, according to the website of the Cuban Parliament.



Homero Acosta, who is also secretary of the Cuban Council of State, briefed the French hosts about the impact of the US blockade, its extraterritorial implications on French banks, companies and citizens as well as the inclusion of Cuba on the US list of countries sponsors of terrorism.



The Cuban and French lawmakers exchanged views on bilateral relations in the parliamentary area and in other fields of society and economy, including medical cooperation.



The meeting was attended by Cuban ambassador to Paris Otto Vaillant and lawmakers Tamara Valido, president of the Commission on Services; and Luis Morlote, vice-president of the Commission on Education, Culture, Science, Technology and the Environment.