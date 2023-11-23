Cuban Vice-president Winds up Africa Tour





Havana, Nov 22 (ACN) A meeting between Cuba’s Vice-president Salvador Valdes Mesa and Ethiopia’s Premier Abiv Ahmed Ali, put an end to the working visit of a Cuban delegation headed by the vice-president to several African nations.



The two top officials agreed to the existence of possibilities for bilateral cooperation in healthcare, education, tourism and agriculture, wrote Valdes Mesa on his X account and he tanked Ethiopia’s support in different scenarios against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



Meanwhile, Abiv Ahmed Ali stressed Cuba’s support of Ethiopia in difficult times and he went on to reiterate that Ethiopia will always stand by Cuba. He also extended his gratitude to the Cuban people and the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz.



Valdes Mesa and his delegation kicked off their African tour on November 13, which included Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Ethiopia and Rwanda.