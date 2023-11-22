Cuban VP wraps up official visit to Rwanda





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 21 (ACN) Cuban vice president Salvador Valdes Mesa finished an official visit to Rwanda, the last of a tour that took him to Ghana, Guinea Bissau and Ethiopia.



On his last day in Rwanda, Valdés Mesa met with Consolee Uwimana, vice president of the Rwandan Patriotic Front, whom he reassured of Cuba’s interest to boost relations between both countries and thanked, on behalf of the Cuban people and government, for Rwanda's support against the U.S. blockade.



On her end, Ms. Uwimana praised Cuba's role in progressive struggles and its resistance in difficult times and thanked the island for its programs to train Rwandan professionals, especially in medicine, as well as for the service that Cuban medical brigades provided to her country in the early 2000s, when they were most needed.



While in Rwanda, the Cuban official visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial, which describes how the Rwandan Patriotic Front confronted the barbarity of the conflict that in just 100 days took the lives of more than one million people in 1994.