European Court Opens Hearing on US Blockade of Cuba





Havana, Nov 16 (ACN) Substantial legal considerations were submitted as evidence of the violation of international law by the US blockade of Cuba, at a court judging the implementation of the US coercive policy, exposed during a hearing at the European Parliament in Brussels.



Main judge, German Norman Paech, moderated the presentations of attorneys, experts and witnesses, who explained in detail the legal violations by the US administration, some of which were considered real legal atrocities.



They referred to the violation of the UN Charter; their disregard of the Universal Human Rights Declaration; the attack on Cuban and European sovereignty and the disrespect towards the principle of non-interference and the International Court of Justice.



Yamila Gonzalez Ferrer, on behalf of Cuban lawyers, addressed the US web of legislations, executive orders and other documents revealing that no other blockade has never been so far-reaching and brutal against a nation like the US siege of Cuba.



The repeated enforcement of the extraterritorial nature of the US laws and the chase of legitimate interests of companies and citizens from third countries significantly affect the sovereignty of many states.



The final verdict of the hearing will be released on Friday.