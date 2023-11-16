Cuban VP begins official visit to Guinea Bissau





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 15 (ACN) As part of his current tour around Africa, Cuban vice president Salvador Valdés Mesa is paying an official visit to Guinea Bissau, where he was received by Soares Sambú, Deputy Prime Minister of the Government and Minister of State.



During his stay, Valdés Mesa will participate in celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the country’s independence and will meet with Cuban aid workers deployed in Guinea Bissau, as well as with members of the Cuba solidarity movement, Cubans residing in the country, and the Cuban embassy staff.



Cuba and Guinea Bissau established diplomatic relations in 1973 and maintain close ties in the fields of health care and human resources training, which has made it possible for hundreds of young people from that West African nation to graduate from various Cuban schools.



The fraternity that binds the two countries stem from the friendship forged between the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and Amilcar Cabral, top revolutionary leader and one of the main architects of the independence of Guinea Bissau.