Cuban Premier Tours Chinese e-Commerce Company





Havana, Nov 8 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero toured China’s JD.com company, considered a leading e-commerce entity, as part of his agenda in the Asian nation.



At the Chinese Enterprise, Marrero exchanged views with company directives and explained about the impact of the sale of Cuban products on the Chinese platform.



According to PL news agency, the Premier said that the Cuba-Chinese e-commerce cooperation could be expanded to offer services linked to the tourist sector.



Chen Yang, general manager of China’s Tumei Travel Agency confirmed the launch of a tourist card for Cuba at the JD.com platform, which facilitates the Chinese visa applications and travel routes.



