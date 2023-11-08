Cuba Participates at UNESCO General Conference





Havana, Nov 7 (ACN) Cuba is sharing its experience in education, science, culture and communication as well as its contributions to sustainable development and peace at the 42nd General Conference of the United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organization (UNESCO), which opened Tuesday in Paris.



The Cuban delegation is headed by Education Minister Naima Ariatne Trujillo, who told PL news agency that this is an occasion to thank UNESCO for its historic position against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



As part of her agenda in Paris, the Cuban government official will address the high-level meeting of ministers of education and the Debate on General Policy.



Ariatne Trujillo is scheduled to meet with UNESCO general director Audrey Azoulay and with her counterparts from other countries on bilateral cooperation.



The Cuban Education Minister is accompanied by Yahima Esquivel, Cuban ambassador at UNESCO and representative of the Cuban ministries of Education, Culture and Communication.



The 42nd General Conference will include a ministerial forum on Education for Peace, a meeting of youths, a second high-level forum on joint action and an event for action towards genre equality.

