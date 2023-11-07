Telesur broadcasts interview with Cuban foreign minister





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 6 (ACN) The TV show Entrevías, on Telesur channel, broadcast on Monday an interview with Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba's Foreign Minister, which dealt with the blockade imposed by the U.S. government on Cuba.



Sharing the link to the interview on his account on the social network X, the Cuban Foreign Minister informed that in the dialogue he referred to the message of rejection of the genocidal extraterritorial measure imposed by the United States and the support of the nations of the world to the demand for an immediate end to it.



"In an interview for @teleSURtv, we talked about the message in #UNGA78 of extraordinary rejection of the #GenocidalBlockade, of support for the demand to put an immediate and unconditional end to it and of support for the people in their right to live #BetterWithoutBlockade".



The resolution presented by Cuba to call for the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States was approved last November 2 by the United Nations General Assembly with 187 votes in favor.



The text received two votes against (United States and Israel) and one Member State abstained (Ukraine).