Cuban PM highlights Cuba-China parliamentary ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 6 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero stressed today in an exchange with the president of the legislature of China, Zhao Leji, the importance of the links between the parliaments of the two countries, for trade and economic ties.



Marrero, who is on an official visit to the Asian nation until November 9, reiterated Zhao's invitation to visit Cuba and conveyed the greetings of the president of the National Assembly of People's Power, Esteban Lazo.



According to Prensa Latina, the premier of the Caribbean country stressed that in the context of COVID-19, despite the difficulties, both legislative bodies maintained constant communication that allowed strengthening the political dialogue.



These exchanges, he emphasized, are pillars of bilateral relations and allow great contribution to the bilateral economic and trade agenda.



Zhao Leji called for the fraternal and stable advancement of friendship between the two Communist Parties and countries, and noted that the leaders of both countries in their most recent meetings (November 2022 in China, and August 2023 at the BRICS Summit in South Africa) agreed to build a community of shared future.



On Monday, the head of the Cuban government also laid a wreath at the Monument to the Chinese People's Heroes, located in Tiananmen Square in Beijing.