Solidarity of Russian friends against US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 5 (ACN) Russia’s Cuba solidarity movement “Venceremos” organized a rally in front of, and delivered a letter to, the US Embassy in Moscow to show their support of Cuba against the US blockade, which they condemned for being illegitimate and contrary to international law.



The letter remarks that not only does the said 60-plus years old policy cost the Cuban people more than USD 400 million every month, it also undermines Cuba's education and health care, including the island’s medical missions abroad whose service stand as a unique experience in the fight against epidemics and natural disasters.



“Maintaining and reinforcing the blockade is doubly inhumane today, when Cuba has to overcome the terrible impact of international crises and natural disasters,” the document points out, “so we are herein stating our full support to the demand of the absolute majority of the world community, expressed for the thirty-first time on November 2, 2023 with 187 UN member countries voting against the blockade.”