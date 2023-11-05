All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
05
November Sunday

Cuba Congratulates Dominica and Panama on their National Days

 

Havana, Nov 3 (ACN) Cuba’s Foreign Ministry congratulated the peoples and governments of Dominica and Panama on their National Independence Days.

On his X account, the Cuban Foreign Ministry affirmed its willingness to keep strengthening bilateral relations of cooperation and friendship between Cuba and the two sister nations.

On November 3, 1978, the United Kingdom granted the independence to the Commonwealth of Dominica, while the independence of Panama took place on November 3, 1903.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News