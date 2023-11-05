Cuba Congratulates Dominica and Panama on their National Days





Havana, Nov 3 (ACN) Cuba’s Foreign Ministry congratulated the peoples and governments of Dominica and Panama on their National Independence Days.



On his X account, the Cuban Foreign Ministry affirmed its willingness to keep strengthening bilateral relations of cooperation and friendship between Cuba and the two sister nations.



On November 3, 1978, the United Kingdom granted the independence to the Commonwealth of Dominica, while the independence of Panama took place on November 3, 1903.