UNGA to vote today on resolution against U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) Cuba's resolution on the need to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States will be put to vote today at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), after a first day of debate in which the international community stated its opposition to this unilateral policy.



Today's session features the words of Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, followed by the vote.



On Wednesday, representatives of political organizations and several nations demanded the end of the U.S. blockade as contrary to the principles of the UN Charter and denounced its negative impact on Cuba’s socioeconomic development.



According to the Cuban draft resolution, the island has suffered damages amounting to nearly USD 160 billion. Since 1992, when it was first submitted to the UN vote, the document has been endorsed by an overwhelming majority of the international community, albeit constantly ignored by the U.S. government.