Africa defends Cuba's right to live without a blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) Several African countries reasserted at the United Nations General Assembly their commitment to the demands in favor of lifting the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



The Angolan representative called it one of today’s most burning diplomatic issues on account of its human and moral impact and a punishment to the Cuban people, who are deprived of access to socioeconomic development programs and of the right to progress and prosperity.



Along the same lines spoke, among others, the representatives from Angola, Namibia, the African Union, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Kenya, who described the measures imposed on Cuba as incompatible with the world trade system and supported the island’s right to a dignified life and to be excluded from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.