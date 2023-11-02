China Calls to End US Blockade of Cuba





Havana, Nov 1 (ACN) The imposition by the United States of unilateral coercive measures against Cuba and other nations is a violation of the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter, said the representative of the People’s Republic of China in his remarks at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.



Such actions seriously undermine international consensus on the 2030 Agenda thus affecting the right to survival and the development of the Cuban people and other nations, who need cooperation instead of sanctions, the Chinese official said.



He recalled that over the past decades, the General Assembly has adopted by overwhelming majority successive resolutions to end the US blockade of Cuba, but they have not been implemented with concrete actions or binding conditions toward the US to immediately lift the siege.



It’s a fair call on the peoples, a firm wish of the international community which must be implemented in an effective and immediate way, the Chinese diplomat noted and added that the over-60-year blockade have caused Cuba an accumulated loss amounting to 159 billion dollars, affecting everyday life, causing shortage of medicines and foods, generating humanitarian disaster among other problems.



China urges the United States to immediately and fully end the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba and normalize relations in tune with the standards and principles stated by the UN Charter and International Law and with the interests of the US and Cuban peoples.



The Chinese diplomat finally announced his country’s support of the resolution on the necessity to end the blockade at the vote taking place on Thursday at the General Assembly.