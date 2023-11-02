Non-Aligned Countries Reject US Blockade at UNGA









Havana, Nov 1 (ACN) The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) raised its voice at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York against the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



In a plenary session of the General Assembly considering the Cuba-sponsored resolution demanding the end of the US policy, the representative of Azerbaijan affirmed that the blockade is an example of adverse effects of unilateral coercive measures and he went on to condemn the inclusion of Cuba on the US list of states sponsors of terrorism.



The Non-Aligned Movement is deeply concerned about the expanding extraterritorial nature of the blockade against Cuba, said the speaker, who denounced that such policy is not in tune with current times.



The UN General Assembly is considering the report presented by Cuba on the impact of the US blockade in the period of March 2022-Febreuary 2023.