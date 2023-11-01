Prime Minister to pay official visits to China and Belarus





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) Between November 2 and 12, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz will pay official visits to China and Belarus, where he will have a tight agenda of meetings with top authorities of both countries.



While in the People’s Republic, Marrero Cruz will attend the opening of the 6th China International Import Expo in the city of Shanghai.



China and Belarus boast strong bonds of friendship with Cuba based on mutual solidarity, general agreement regarding international issues and steadfast support of multilateralism, International Law, and the role of the United Nations.



The visits to China and Belarus will be Marrero Cruz’s first ones in his capacity as Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba.