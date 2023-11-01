Cuban Foreign Minister Meets with UNGA President





Havana, Oct 31 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez held a meeting on Tuesday in New York with Dennis Francis, president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).



The meeting took place ahead of the UNGA debate and vote of a Cuba-sponsored resolution demanding the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island nation.



Rodriguez and Francis addressed international issues, according to the X account of the foreign minister, who also stressed the creative resistance of the Cuban people in facing the impact and suffering caused by the US blockade.



Also on X, Dennis Francis wrote that he thanked the Cuban representative for his continuous support of multilateralism.



The Cuban government official arrived in New York on Tuesday to participate in the consideration by UNGA, for the 31st time, of the Cuban resolution entitled “Necessity to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba,” which will take place November 1 and 2.



On Thursday, November 2, Rodriguez is scheduled to address the General Assembly, whose overwhelming majority has ratified its rejection of the US policy against Cuba for the past 30 years.

Last year, the Cuba resolution received 185 votes in favor and 2 against (The United States and Israel).