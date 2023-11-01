October 31, One More Day of Bombing against Gaza





Havana, Oct 31 (ACN) “One more day of bombs over Gaza. One more horror night in Palestine. One more day of defeat for international agencies unable to stop the war,” regretted Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.



On his X account, the head of state described as a shame the veto at the UN Security Council, which provided the aggressor with impunity.



Today, we all are Palestine, added the Cuban president on X under the hastag #FreePalestine. https://shorturl.at/sACZ2



Last week, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a single resolution on the Israeli-Palestine conflict.



Following the freeze of the Security Council, the UN General Assembly held an emergency session which passed a resolution requesting an immediate and lasting humanitarian truce leading to a ceasefire and the urgent implementation of mechanisms to protect the civilian population.

The resolution also demands respect for international law, rejects forced displacement of civilian Palestinians and called for urgent humanitarian assistance.



The Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip has claimed over 8.5 thousand lives, including some 4 thousand children, according to Palestinian authorities in the region.



