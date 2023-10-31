China Backs Cuba Sovereignty and Demands End of US Blockade





Beijing, October 30 (ACN) China reiterated on Monday its support of Cuba’s sovereignty, demanded the end of the over-60-year US blockade of the island nation and Urged Washington to listen with attention the fair voice of the international community.



Replying to a question by PL news agency in Beijing, Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Wang Wenbin recalled that the United Nations General Assembly has approved by overwhelming majority and on 30 occasions since 1992 Cuba-sponsored resolutions demanding the end of the US blockade



Wang Wenbin said that through their vote, the large majority of countries have expressed their serious concern and determination in face of the indiscriminate use of unilateral sanctions by the United States, which seriously threaten the basic human rights of the Cuban people.

China will keep supporting the Cuban people’s opposition against foreign interference and blockades, and their safeguarding of national sovereignty and dignity, said the Chinese official.



On November 1 and 2, the UN General Assembly will again consider the Cuban draft resolution on the necessity to end the US blockade, the Cuban Foreign Minister announced recently.



Rodriguez denounced that since 2019, Washington has tighten its coercive measures against Cuba depriving its people from necessary revenues to purchase food, fuels, raw material and equipment while causing shortages, difficulties and anxiety in Cuban families.

The damage inflicted by the blockade can be translated into a loss of over 405 million dollars a month, that is one million dollars every two hours.



In tune with its policy, from January 2021 to February 2023, the US administration imposed 909 discriminatory actions having foreign banks cancel contracts and services.



And during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cuba, Washington further tightened its economic, commercial and financial siege, described by Rodriguez as a cruel and genocidal act.

“