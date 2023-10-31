Russia and Cuba Address Strengthening of Bilateral Exchange





Havana, Oct 30 (ACN) Cuba and Russia addressed on Monday the strengthening of their strategic association in the areas of politics, commerce, investment, culture, trade and humanitarian assistance.



The information was released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on X following a meeting between Cuba’s deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Ricardo Cabrisas and Russia’s deputy Foreign Minister Serguei Riabkov.



Cabrisas and Riabkov Exchange views on current international events and reiterated their governments’ shared stance on the unacceptable imposition of unilateral sanctions violating the United Nations Charter, and International Law.



The Russian official expressed Moscow’s firm support of Cuba’s claim for the need to end the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade.