Mexican Authorities Fly 138 Irregular Migrants Back to Cuba





Havana, Oct 30 (ACN) Mexican authorities returned 138 irregular Cuban migrants to Cuba through Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport.



The group included 92 men and 46 women, according to a report by the Cuban Interior Ministry.



The returned persons left the island legally but later they joined irregular routes towards the US southern border.



Some 4 thousand 779 Cubans have been returned to Cuba thus far this year—572 from Mexico—in 118 return operations by sea and by plane from different countries of the region.



Cuba maintains its firm commitment to a regular, safe and orderly migration and warns about dangerous illegal departures and irregular migration.