Cuban Deputy Prime Minister honors Fidel Castro in Russia





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 29 (ACN) Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas paid honors in Moscow to the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro (1926-2016).



Cabrisas, who is also Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, laid a wreath at the foot of Fidel’s statue, placed in the square dedicated to the Commander in Chief in Moscow's Sokol district as the first activity of his work agenda in Russia.



Inaugurated on November 25, 2022 by the presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, the place holds a special meaning for the Russian people, who are proud to have a space to remember the man they consider a statesman for Latin America and the world.



The Cuban minister and his delegation will meet with Russian authorities to follow up on the agreements reached at the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Russia-Cuba Economic-Commercial and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, held in Havana in May.