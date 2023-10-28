Cuba mourns death of former Chinese PM





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, mourned today the death of Li Keqiang, former prime minister of China.



Upon learning of the death of the former premier, at the age of 68, the Cuban head of state in a message on X conveyed his condolences to the Chinese Party, government and people.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the CPC Central Committee, also sent his condolences to the Chinese political organization, of which Li Keqiang was a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the XVII, XVIII and XIX Central Committees.



The former head of the Chinese government died today after suffering a stroke on Thursday in Shanghai.



He served as Premier from March 2013 to March 2023.