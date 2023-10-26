Ceasefire is Crucial to Stop Israeli Massacre of Palestinians





Havana, Oct 25 (ACN) Palestinian ambassador to Cuba Akram Mohammad Samhan stressed on Wednesday in Havana that a ceasefire is crucial to avoid a new massacre of his people at the hands of the Israeli regime.



Only under a ceasefire emergency humanitarian assistance could reach the coastal Gaza Strip, which has been the target of intense shelling by the Israeli military, the diplomat said during a meeting with the local and international media in Havana.



Over five thousand victims, including children, women and senior citizens, were caused by the attacks and raids by the occupation army in the West Bank, said the diplomat.



He described his country’s situation a humanitarian crisis, following the October 7 bombings, due to the lack of fuels, foodstuffs, drinking water and the collapse of medical services.



The Palestinian ambassador said he was sure that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu keeps on with his strategy to erase from the Earth and eliminate the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to build their own state with borders on the limits prior to 1967 and its capital in East Jerusalem, and return of all refugees.



He referred to the support of his people’s cause by Arab countries, the G-77 plus China alliance and others, but he denounced that the US government and his allies have not made it possible for the transfer of oil to go through the border of Gaza to start water pumping systems.



The diplomat also denounced that Israel is acting with impunity and disregards the dozens of UN resolutions on Palestine, peace and stability in the Middle East which have been vetoed by the United States at the UN Security Council.