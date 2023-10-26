Colombian Lawmakers Demand End of US Sanctions against Cuba





Havana, Oct 25 (ACN) Members of the Chamber of Representatives of Colombia’s parliament along senator Sandra Ramirez strongly urged Washington to lift its sanctions against Cuba.



In a statement entitled “Cuba, la dignidad hecha pueblo” (Dignity of a People) stressed that the end of the US’s hostile policy of Cuba would lead to the opportunity for reconciliation in the region and could open the doors to a new scenario in world geopolitics leading to the welfare of the nations of The Americas.



The nine lawmakers who signed the statement expressed their gratitude to Cuba for its contribution to peace in Latin America and particularly in Colombia; they said that that they cannot remain indifferent to the US aggressions.



The Colombian congress people said that the inclusion of Cuba on the US list of states sponsors of terrorism came in as a result of betrayal by the former Ivan Duque administration in Colombia (2018-2022).



According to the Cuban Parliament, the statement was signed by Colombian representatives Luis Alberto Albán Urbano, Pedro Baracutao García Ospina, Gabriel Becerra Yañez, Alirio Uribe Muñoz, Ermes Evelio Pete Vivas, Carlos Alberto Carreño Marín, Jairo Reinaldo Cala Suárez, Norman David Bañol Álvarez and German José Gómez López.