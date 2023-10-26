UN Security Council Unable to Stop Massacre in Gaza





Havana, Oct 25 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Wednesday that the United Nations Security Council has again revealed its incapacity to stop the massacre of the Palestinian people.



On his X account, the Foreign Minister commented that the Council’s Wednesday emergency session wound up without having adopted any of the two proposed resolutions.



One proposal was submitted by the United States, which openly omitted a call for a ceasefire and the need to stop the massacre, protect the civilian population and forced displacements of people.



Minister Rodriguez denounced that the irresponsibility of the United States in addressing the crisis and its shameful way of backing Israel’s unacceptable actions led to the failure of its proposal.



A second proposal was made by Russia, which did call an immediate ceasefire and condemned the attacks on civilians, urging to revert Israel’s intentions to force the displacement of the people from Gaza and calling for humanitarian assistance. But this proposal was not approved either having against it the negative vote of the United States and the U.K., and the abstention of another nine members of the Security Council.



This revealed once again the paralysis of the Security Council about the Palestinian crisis, the Minister stressed.

