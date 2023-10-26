Mustafa, a doctor victim of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Oct 24 (ACN) The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict prevented young doctor Mustafa Almasri from returning to his homeland on October 7, as he had planned after two years away from his family in the West Bank while attending a specialization in General Integral Medicine in this Cuban province.



“The fight has broken out again after more than 70 years of occupation, violence and suffering for my Palestine,” he remarked. “Today we are under a serious attack that spares no one, including children, hospitals and religious institutions.”



Demonstrations of solidarity with the Palestinian people have been organized across the province of Pinar del Río by the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples as a sign of Cuba's support for the population of that region of the world.



In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba issued a communiqué on October 7 demanding a comprehensive, fair and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.