From Cuba, solidarity with Palestine





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 18 (ACN) Cuba voiced its solidarity with the Palestinian people at the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) in the aftermath of Israeli bombings following a surprise attack against Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas, which started a conflict between the two nations that has claimed the lives of thousands of civilians in the Gaza Strip.



ICAP president Fernando González Llort, Hero of the Republic of Cuba, stated the support given by Cuba and most of the world to the appeals for a ceasefire and made reference to the cruel attack on the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, where patients, health workers and local displaced families were taking shelter. He also demanded the end of the conflict and of the illegal occupation of the Palestinian territory, ratified Cuba's support for just causes and respect for human rights, and decried U.S. imperialism, a powerful military and diplomatic ally of Israel.



Palestinian ambassador Akram Samhan thanked the Cuban people for their solidarity and urged them to continue the struggle despite the difficult situation.



This conflict began in 1948 with the Israeli occupation, which marked a turning point when the United Nations agreements regarding the creation of two States in the region were not fulfilled.