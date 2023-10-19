Cuba Attends China Belt and Road Cooperation Forum





Havana, Oct 18 (ACN) Cuba participated on Wednesday at the opening session of the 3rd Belt and Road Cooperation Forum for International Cooperation, underway in Beijing to address issues like the environment, development, commercial relations, and people-to-people connectivity.



Cuban ambassador to China, Alberto Blanco wrote on X that Cuba’s General Comptroller Gladys Bejerano, who represented Cuba at the forum, ratified her country’s willingness to keep contributing to world cooperation against corruption.



In her remarks at the session known as Clean Cedar Road, the Cuban official denounced the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of her nation as main obstacle for its development.



The Cuban Comptroller described the Belt and Road Initiative as a platform committed to multilateralism and the construction of open, inclusive and sustainable economy.



Meanwhile, at the session on Connectivity among the Peoples, the head of the International Relations of the Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee, Emilio Lozada, stressed the importance to reinforce dialog and cooperation among political forces to guarantee world peace.



The forum, which is marking the tenth year of the Belt and Road Initiative, is being attended by over 140 nations and 30 international organizations.

