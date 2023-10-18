All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban President Condemns Israeli Attack on Gaza Hospital



Havana, Oct 17 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and Cuban President condemned on his X account the attacked perpetrated by Israel against the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza.

“We demand an immediate ceasefire and the end of these flagrant violations of International Humanitarian Law,” the Cuban head of state wrote on X. https://shorturl.at/aCLT4

There were hundreds of sick persons and wounded, as well as displaced people in the hospital reached by the Israeli shelling.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also condemned the attack on his X account on Tuesday.

