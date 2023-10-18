Cuba Condemns Israeli Shelling of Gaza Hospital





Havana, Oct 17 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla strongly condemned on Tuesday the criminal shelling by Israel of the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza.



On his X account, Rodriguez blasted the Israeli action, which claimed at least 600 lives and wounded hundreds of people. He described the event a flagrant violation of International Humanitarian Law.



The attack on the hospital is part of Israeli raids over the Gaza Strip, which have thus far killed over three thousand people, according to the Health Ministry of Gaza Strip.



Doctors without Borders NGO described the event as absolutely unacceptable. .



Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared a three-day national mourning and said the action constituted war crime.



Syria’s presidency said the attack was one of the most atrocious and bloody massacres against humanity.



Following the Israeli bombing, the United Arab Emirates and Russia call an emergency meeting of the UN security council for Wednesday.