Cuba congratulates Equatorial Guinea on independence anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) The Cuban Foreign Ministry (MINREX) congratulated the people and government of Equatorial Guinea on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of their independence and reasserted Cuba’s will to keep strengthening friendly ties and cooperation between the two countries.



Formerly known as Spanish Guinea, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea gained its independence from Spain on Oct. 12, 1968



Cuba established bilateral relations with Equatorial Guinea on December 27, 1972 and maintains close cooperation relations in health, education, agriculture and construction, among other fields.