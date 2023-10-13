Cuba Denounces Israeli Attacks against Civil Palestinians





Havana, Oct 12 (ACN) Cuban first deputy foreign minister Gerardo Peñalver Portal denounced at the United Nations the Israeli attacks against the civil population in Gaza and reiterated Cuba’s support of the Palestinian cause.



On his X account, Peñalver Portal, who is Cuba’s permanent representative at the UN, said that in his remarks at a debate on crimes against humanity he called to avoid a further escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which has already claimed tens of thousands of lives.



On October 7, the Cuban Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing concern about the escalation violence between Israel and Palestine as a consequence of 75 years of permanent violations of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and the Israeli aggressive and expansionist policy.



Cuba demands a far-reaching, fair and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the setting up of the two states, which allows the Palestinian people to implement their right to self-determination and to have an independent and sovereign state within the borders set prior to 1967, with East Jerusalem as their capital city, the statement read.



The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs announced that up to October 11 some 263 thousand 934 Palestinians had been displaced as a consequence of four days of constant shelling by Israeli war planes.