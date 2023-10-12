Diaz-Canel highlights Cuba's election to the Human Rights Council





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, highlighted Cuba's election to the Human Rights Council of the United Nations.



On X, the president stated that this is a place won by practicing solidarity, cooperation, respect for dignity and the right of all the peoples of the world to live in peace.



Cuba has worked tirelessly to fulfill Marti's wish that "the First Law of the Republic is the devotion of Cubans to the full dignity" of women and men, the elderly and children, the President affirmed.



On the same social network, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, assured that this result is a recognition by the international community of the humanist work of the Revolution.



For her part, Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, deputy foreign minister, recognized Cuba's election as a merit for what the country has done for its people and for many others in the world, despite the enormous challenges it has faced in defending its right to be free, sovereign and independent.



The Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental body within the United Nations system composed of 47 States responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights worldwide.