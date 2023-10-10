Cuba congratulates Uganda on the 61st anniversary of its independence





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 10 (ACN) The Cuban Foreign Ministry congratulated on Monday the people and government of Uganda on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of its independence.



Through its account on X, formerly Twitter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ratified the will to maintain the friendly and historic diplomatic relations, where respect and mutual support have prevailed



A former British colony, Uganda declared its independence on October 9, 1962.



On September 14, the vice presidents of Cuba, Salvador Valdés Mesa, and Uganda, Jessica Alupo, inaugurated the new Ugandan diplomatic headquarters in Havana, in the context of the G77 and China Summit, held in this capital.



During that day, both countries signed collaboration agreements on political, agricultural, health and research matters.



Uganda supports Cuba in the struggle against the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States and maintains its invariable vote in favor of the Resolution before the United Nations that demands the immediate and unconditional end of the genocidal and unilateral policy.