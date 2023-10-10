Cuba reaffirms solidarity with the Palestinian people





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 9 (ACN) Cuban organizations reaffirmed their solidarity and permanent support for the Palestinian people, in view of the escalation of violence in the conflict with Israel after a new armed confrontation that began on Saturday, October 7, which has so far left more than a thousand dead.



Cuban Friendship Institute and the Cuban-Arab Friendship Association, in a joint statement, joined the position of the Cuban foreign ministry in demanding a comprehensive, fair and lasting solution to the conflict.



For 75 years the Palestinian population has faced, in an unequal struggle, the growing hostility of the Israeli State, which has been determined to displace it from its own territory, failing to comply with the resolutions of the United Nations Organization (UN) and violating the basic rights of human beings, the statement said, adding that it is the duty of all nations to condemn the critical situation that the Palestinian people is going through.



A statement from the Cuban foreign ministry, issued on Saturday, reiterated the call for the search for a solution to the conflict, based on the creation of two States, so that the Palestinian people can exercise their right to self-determination and to have an independent and sovereign State within the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



Cuba also urged the UN Security Council to fulfill its mandate and put an end to the impunity of Israel, the occupying power, in which the United States has been historically complicit, by repeatedly obstructing the action of the body, undermining peace, security and stability in the Middle East.



The Cuban foreign ministry called for peace and the search for a solution through negotiation to avoid a further escalation of a conflict that in the last 48 hours has cost the lives of more than 1,200 Palestinians and Israelis.



On the morning of Saturday, October 7, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched the so-called Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, against Israel, in response to its aggressive and expansionist policy, evidenced by the continuous attacks on the Palestinian people.



According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as a consequence of the Israeli incursions, since that day more than 123,538 Palestinians have been internally displaced and 400,000 have been affected by the damage to water, sanitation and hygiene services, Prensa Latina reported today.