Cuba mourned severe damage caused by earthquake in Afghanistan





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 9 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, mourned the loss of human lives, injuries and considerable material damage in Afghanistan following a devastating earthquake in the northwest of the country.



On X, the Cuban diplomat also conveyed his condolences to the Afghan people, and especially to the families and relatives of the victims.



The telluric movements (at least four) had a preliminary 5.5 to 6.3 magnitude on the Richter scale, and caused some 2,530 deaths and 9,240 injuries, the Taliban government informed.



According to Prensa Latina, most of the damage was registered in the municipality of Zendejan (province of Herat), where 1,300 houses were completely destroyed.



Authorities of the Taliban government say that the earthquakes registered on Saturday in Herat constitute one of the worst catastrophes of this nature in the country during the last two decades.