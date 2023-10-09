More than 100 organizations demand end of U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) The end of the U.S. blockade of Cuba was demanded by 321 delegates from 41 countries on behalf of 119 political parties, movements and organizations attending the 27th International Seminar "Los Partidos y una Nueva Sociedad” [The Parties and a New Society], held in Mexico.



In addition to condemning Israel's attack on the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the conference took a stand against and demanded the end of both the criminal 60-plus years old U.S. Cuba policy and the inclusion of Cuba on the illegal list of States Sponsors of Terrorism, the main obstacles to the island’s economic and social development.



The delegates also decried the subversive, destabilizing and smear campaigns launched against Cuba and reasserted their firm solidarity with the Revolution and its principles of solidarity, social justice, internationalism and unity in the diversity of peoples.