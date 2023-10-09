Cuba highlights Imperialism’s inability to cope with the truth





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) At the International Seminar Los Partidos y una Nueva Sociedad [The Parties and a New Society], held in Mexico, Ludmila Alamo, deputy chief of the Ideological Department of the Communist Party of Cuba highlighted the inability of imperialism to break and defeat the force of truth as she went over the birth, development and current resurrection of the Monroe Doctrine, issued in 1823.



“Since then,” she said, “America for the Americans has been the philosophy for plunder and domination, based on that doctrine and linked to the theory of the ‘ripe fruit’, that is, Cuba should be incorporated into North America once it separated from European colonialism. (…) These ideas conflicted with those of Simón Bolívar and José Martí, who realized and warned in their respective times that the U.S. intended to expand across the continent, as when they took more than half of Mexico’s territory in the war of 1846-1848 and without which they would not have the power they now boast.”



She also mentioned the effects of the Monroe Doctrine on Panama, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Haiti, all of them robbed, subjugated and/or invaded, and denounced the Platt amendment that perpetuates the U.S.’s illegal naval base in Guantanamo naval, as well as the submission of the Organization of American States (OAS), still as degrading as when it expelled Cuba.



“Despite these atrocities and the Monroe Doctrine, Cuba stands its ground and protects its achievements and its independence right under the Empire’s nose (…) as the U.S. makes Cuba’s current economic crisis even worse by intensifying its blockade, but they have proved to be unable to overcome the force of truth, for Cuba continues its socialist revolutionary work without giving up its principles of solidarity and internationalism,” she added.



“The United States is going through a systemic crisis and using violence to make up for its inability to maintain its economic model, and this gives us left-wingers an opportunity to relaunch the fight for integration and unity, the only way to be independent and sovereign,” Ms. Alamo concluded.