Nine of 10 Cubans killed in Chiapas identified





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) The Cuban Embassy in Mexico reported that nine of the ten Cubans who died in the accident in Chiapas on Sunday have been identified.



Cuban consul Miguel Angel Moreno Carpio said that 11 of the 17 migrants were discharged from hospital, whereas five of those still under treatment are getting better. The remaining patient is a child who suffered a serious lung injury and is being treated in a specialized center.



Arrangements are under way to send to Cuba the bodies of those who died, said the diplomat.



According to local press reports, the crash happened Sunday when a truck carrying 27 Cuban nationals crashed on a highway near the town of Pijijiapan in Chiapas.



On Tuesday, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement ratifying its commitment to a regular, orderly and safe migration process.