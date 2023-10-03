Cuban authorities update health status of accident victims in Chiapas





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) Cuban embassy to Mexico issued today an update on the state of health of the victims of the traffic accident in Chiapas, on Sunday.



According to Miguel Angel Moreno Carpio, consul of the Cuban Consular Section to Mexico, 10 of the 17 injured have been discharged and seven are still hospitalized.



He indicated that of the seven patients, two are minors, who were transferred to more specialized centers, one by air and the other, who requires more care, by land.



Moreno Carpio stated that of the 10 people who died in the accident, four of the bodies remain unidentified.



The diplomat assured that at this moment, in coordination with the Mexican authorities, actions are being carried out to repatriate to the island the bodies of the Cuban migrants who died in the accident.



The local press stated that the accident took place on the Pijijiapan-Tonala highway, on the coast of Chiapas, when a three-ton torton-type truck with no license plate overturned, in which 26 Cuban migrants were traveling.