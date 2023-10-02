Cuba coordinates with Mexico for accident in Chiapas





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) Cuba is coordinating through its consulate in Veracruz with Mexican authorities to provide consular assistance required by the car accident on Sunday in which 10 Cubans died and more than 20 were injured.



Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez, who is in that country to participate in a meeting of the Puebla Group, said on the social network X that he deeply regretted the death of irregular Cuban migrants in the state of Chiapas as a result of a car accident.



"I coordinate with Mexican authorities to provide the required consular assistance. Cuba reiterates its commitment to safe migration," he said.



Unconfirmed local press reported that the accident took place on Sunday on the coast of Chiapas due to the overturning of a three-ton torton-type truck without license plates, in which 26 Cuban migrants were traveling, Prensa reported.



The accident occurred on the Pijijiapan-Tonala highway, near the place known as Monte Santa Cruz.



According to initial reports from unofficial sources, the fatalities are women, including a minor. Municipal Police, National Guard and Civil Protection paramedics arrived on the scene and transported the injured women to the general hospital of the municipality of Pijijiapan.



The Chiapas prosecutor's office for the care of migrants initiated the corresponding investigation to determine responsibilities.



A few weeks ago, another traffic accident occurred in this southern region, resulting in 22 injured Cubans.