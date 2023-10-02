Russian parliamentarians condemn U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 1 (ACN) The 1st Russia-Latin America Parliamentary Conference in Moscow condemned the U.S. blockade of Cuba.



During the round table "Security for all: the position of parliamentarians", Cuban deputy and head of the Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, José Luis Toledo, referred to the effects of the 60-plus years old U.S. policy, designed to stifle Cuban society by forcing scarcity of basic resources, a process further reinforced by the last two U.S. Administrations by including Cuba on the spurious list of states sponsors of terrorism.



Delegations from MERCOSUR, Argentina, Bolivia, Venezuela and Nicaragua also decried the unjust blockade.



In another panel, "Equitable and mutually beneficial economic cooperation; the role of parliaments", Cuban deputy Feliz Martinez, who chairs the Parliament’s Economic Affairs Committee, talked about the traditional relations between Russia and Cuba, marked by their conviction that a better world is possible, and praised the work of the legislative bodies of both countries in economic, commercial and financial matters.



Esteban Lazo, president of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power, will take the floor during a plenary session to be held on Monday by parliamentarians from Latin America and the Caribbean, experts, public figures and diplomats attending this 1st Conference.