Our people are more united than ever, Jorge Arreaza asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) Our governments, parties and people are more united than ever and imperialism finds it hard to accept it, said Jorge Arreaza Monserrat, Minister of Communes and Social Movements of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in an exclusive interview with the Cuban News Agency (ACN) in Havana.



Arreaza Monserrat, who participated as a guest at the 10th Congress of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), highlighted the role of this mass organization in the strategy of the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chavez Frias, when he proposed the structure of the community councils as a tool to deepen the transformation in the communities.



He explained that in Venezuela, during that period, a work of vigilance and accompaniment of the people in the revolutionary struggles was thought of, and it has been achieved to cover the whole country.



In this regard, he affirmed that there is no doubt that the CDRs are a great referent in that work that currently groups more than 3 million Venezuelans linked to different levels of that structure of popular government.



The relations between Cuba and the homeland of the Liberator Simon Bolivar are historic for Arreaza Monserrat due to the strong ties created by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and Chavez.



He said that now, when both are not physically present, in times of difficulties such as the tightening of the imperialist blockade against the two nations is where the destinies of these countries have been intertwined with greater strength.



The People's Organization of Venezuela always takes the Cuban Revolution as an example, he asserted.



Arreaza stressed that the ties between the two nations, strengthened with the passage of time, are based on admiration and brotherhood and reveal in the present the feeling of fraternal union between their people.



He has held notable responsibilities in the Venezuelan Executive, as he was vice president of that nation between 2013 and 2016. Durante 2017 y 2021 se desempeñó como canciller de esa hermana República de América del Sur.