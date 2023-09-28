Cuba Regrets Victims of Blaze during Wedding in Iraq





Havana, Sept 27 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez extended sympathies to the people and government of Iraq for the deaths caused by a blaze that broke out during a wedding ceremony in the northern province of Nineveh.



On his X account, the Cuban minister extended his grieve and solidarity to the relatives and friends of some 114 victims, according to official sources. He wished a fast recovery to all those injured in the tragic event, which took place at the Al Haytham Wedding Room, in Niniveh.



Local media reported at least 114 deaths and over 200 injured in the blaze, which was caused by the use of fireworks, candles and other similar items during the wedding celebration.



The Iraqi government declared a three-day national mourning and a whole week mourning in the province of Niniveh following the tragedy.



The United Nations mission in Iraq described the event as an immense tragedy and added that UN officials are shocked and sad about the loss of human lives.



Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al Shammari set up an investigation committee to clarify the facts and announced warrants against four of owners of the wedding room, who were accused of not meeting minimal construction standards.