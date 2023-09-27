Cuba Confirms Friendship Links with UN Member States





Havana, Sept 26 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez confirmed in New York the island’s bonds of friendship and cooperation with other member states of the United Nations.



On his X account, https://t.ly/jm0VA Minister Rodriguez wrote that during the 78t Session of the UN General Assembly he met with the UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos.



The Cuban government official reiterated his country’s commitment to the promotion of a culture of peace, dialog and mutual respect in the world and the defense of multilateralism.



Rodriguez also met with Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. The two officials agreed to keep promoting bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest and strengthening cooperation in the multilateral arena.



The Cuban government official also met with the Foreign Minister of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic Mohamed Sidati. The two officials addressed the historic relations of solidarity, friendship and cooperation between their countries.



Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez was part of the high-level Cuban delegation, headed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, which participated at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.